NY regulators give greenlight to Franklin County solar project

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York regulators Friday gave the greenlight to build a 100-megawatt solar project in the Franklin County.

New York’s State Office of Renewable Energy Siting gave the go-ahead to Brookside Solar for the 1,000-acre solar farm located on the border of the towns of Burke and Chateaugay.

Officials say the project is expected to generate enough clean energy to power over 16,500 New York homes and reduce carbon emissions by over 131,000 metric tons, which is equivalent to taking nearly 29,000 cars off the road.

“New York is taking yet another step forward in building a clean economy,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “By issuing this final siting permit, we’re creating jobs, providing New York families and businesses with clean and sustainable energy, and building a better future for generations of New Yorkers to come.”

In addition to creating 130 full-time equivalent jobs during construction and operation, the project is estimated to provide over $12.7 million in the first 20 years to the counties, towns, and school districts in the form of payment-in-lieu of taxes.

“The Town of Chateaugay is pleased to support the Brookside Solar Project. We support the state’s plan to increase the supply of green energy and lessen our dependence on fossil fuel. These renewable projects are the correct way to begin to balance the effects of greenhouse gases and pollution. I am grateful that some of our leaders take the threat of global warming seriously,” Chateaugay Town Supervisor Don Bilow said in a statement.

