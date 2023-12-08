How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pets with Potential: Meet Zadie

Zadie
Zadie(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a seven-month-old female dog named Zadie.

This sweet and adorable pup can’t wait for her next adventure. If you’re looking for a cuddlebug who will charm you with her antics and provide endless companionship on all your outdoor adventures, Zadie just might be the match.

For more information on Zadie and other adoptable animals, contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington officials say Wednesday's fireworks were put on by the Associated General...
Burlington fireworks display sparks confusion
Owen Benoit
Vermont teen to face charges in fatal crash
Garry White
Vermont police searching for missing man
Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, appeared in court Thursday.
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
Christopher Pugh
Grand Isle man pleads not guilty in fatal crash

Latest News

File photo
Go-to book on parenting challenging children gets update
A UVM researcher has been behind one of the go-to books for upwards of three decades for...
Go-to book on parenting challenging children gets update
The town will replace the existing bridge between Falls and Irish Hill Roads.
Shelburne moves forward with pedestrian-friendly bridge replacement
File image
Barre man charged in assault of pregnant woman