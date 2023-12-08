How to help
Shelburne moves forward with pedestrian-friendly bridge replacement

The town will replace the existing bridge between Falls and Irish Hill Roads.

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne is moving forward on a new pedestrian-friendly bridge replacement project.

The effort started in 2019 to update the town’s existing bridge between Falls and Irish Hill Roads to make it safer by protecting pedestrians and bikers from traffic. The plan is to install a prefabricated bridge and adjoining sidewalks. The over $1 million project is being funded with grants and federal ARPA funds.

“It’s fun to ride because of the hill. I think that the bridge will make it all the more appealing. Maybe there are some folks that don’t come out now because of the tricky conditions. And so having it be welcoming and safer, I’m sure more people will use it,” said Shelburne Town Manager Matt Lawless.

Construction is expected to begin this upcoming summer.

