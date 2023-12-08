Swanton sneaker enthusiast a finalist in national competition

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Swanton woman is a quarterfinalist in a national “sneakerhead” competition which could win her some big bucks and sick kicks.

A sneakerhead is commonly known as someone who collects and trades sneakers as a hobby, and they could have hundreds of pairs. But for Lisa Judge, this opportunity is about more than just shoes.

“I would love to have a pair of sneakers that were made just for my feet and something that no one else has,” Judge said.

She says she’s in the top 1% of sneakerheads in the Supreme Sneakerhead competition. The winner gets $10,000 and gets to travel to Los Angeles to design a one-of-a-kind pair of kicks.

Judge already has an idea in mind -- a replica of a pair she had in the late ‘90s -- candy apple red Sketchers. “They were super cool. I felt like a rockstar, you know. They didn’t have those in Vermont,” she said. If she wins, it’ll be a homecoming of sorts. She met her husband, Andrew, in LA. “I thought what a great way to go back and have an opportunity to see friends and travel along the coast again, and sort of like a second honeymoon.:

Despite her not being the typical sneakerhead, Judge made it this far with impressive answers in a short essay and says she has a special idea with her sneaker design if she were to win. “I wanted to add GPS technology to the sneaker so that it could track your movement on a coordinated app so that you could see the places you’ve traveled,” she said.

Her husband has been supporting her vision every step of the way. “Very proud. I’ve been very vocal at work about what’s going on and I love to tell people that she’s taking the initiative to do this,” Andrew said.

Voting continues until Thursday to see who makes it to the semifinals. The winner will be announced on January 5.

