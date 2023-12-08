Team USA’s Chris Mazdzer caps career on Mt. Van Hoevenberg’s home ice

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Lake Placid is welcoming international competitors for the FIL World Cup luge competition that kicked off Friday at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. And it’s an emotional, icy roller coaster for Saranac Lake’s Chris Mazdzer, who says the competition will be his last.

Chris Mazdzer has won a career 24 World Cup medals and a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. He says none of it would have been possible without trying and failing at the venerable Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic venue.

“This is home. This is where I grew up. I learned so many lessons on the previous old track, this track. This is where I learned how to slide, so a lot of memories, a lot of blood and bruises left on this track and it has been so rewarding coming down one last time,” Mazdzer said.

And with his family and countless supporters in attendance on Friday, Mazdzer says his only thoughts crossing the finish line were to get up to the winners deck. “I just wanted to get up to the finish as fast as possible and just be with the crowd,” he said. “There is a whole team behind the team. They are there through the good, the bad, the ugly, the times where I feel like giving up. And so to have everybody here, you do not see what happens off the track, all the work that they put in. So, to be here and to celebrate with them is amazing.”

Mazdzer came in 12th place Friday and will compete for Team USA one last time on Saturday for the men’s sprint.

