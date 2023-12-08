How to help
Town of Essex secures land for future town offices

Essex has purchased approximately 32 acres in the town center for the new buildings.
Essex has purchased approximately 32 acres in the town center for the new buildings.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Essex is planning to move its municipal buildings out of Essex Junction.

Following the communities’ failed merger last year, the town has purchased approximately 32 acres in the town center for the new buildings.

The purchase was made possible with $3.3 million of federal ARPA funds.

“We went to our residents, had some public forums, asked them, ‘how do you want to spend the money?’ They said we would really like to do something permanent. That stirred us to thinking that maybe that’s the right way to go -- is to buy some property,” said Essex Selectboard Chair Andy Watts.

The cost of the buildings themselves is unknown. Officials are hoping the space could also be used for other facilities including a fire station, library, and recreational facility.

The town doesn’t expect to be out of its existing buildings for another five years but officials say they are excited for the development.

