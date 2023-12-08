Tractor on Tour: Farmers prepare for annual St. Albans tractor parade

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans is ringing in the holiday spirit with its 9th annual tractor parade.

But before the tractors take to the streets I checked out some of the prep that goes into getting ready for the big event.

St. Albans is no stranger to tractors with dairy farms littered throughout the northern Vermont community but the heavy machinery is leaving the field and taking to the streets

“It came from our dairy farmers its something that they wanted to do to celebrate dairy and the community. And its really, really taken off,” said Kiersten Bourgeois with Dairy Farmers of America.

One of those fairy farmers is Kody Baker, now on his 9th year with the festive farm-equipment event.

“We’ve done it every year except for the COVID year, it just gives us a chance to kind of get away from what we do every day for a few hours,” said Kody Baker of Gamache Farm.

Kody’s tractor is one of about 60 that will take to the street for this year’s parade, each of them littered with lights.

“This year there’ll be 7,000-8,000 lights probably years past we’ve done hay wagons that have done a lot of lights,” said Baker.

And stringing up all those lights is no easy feat.

“You start with some go one way as far as you can and then you can usually connect 2 or 3 - and then you gotta get a new string and go a different way. You can’t hook them all together cuz it’ll blow all the fuses,” said Baker.

Through a combination of generator power and batteries- the light show comes alive.

Baker says dressing up the tractor is a family affair, starting with his grandfather and now passing down to his daughter, “With my daughter, she loves the tractor she loves the lights she’ll get up in here and wave to everybody. Shes happy, the other kids are happy, we just try to do something nice for the community once and awhile.”

The parade kicks off at 6 on Friday night.

