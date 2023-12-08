Wassail Weekend returns to Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors to Woodstock Friday may have seen a horse-drawn wagon making its way up and down Main Street. It’s part of a celebration of winter in Woodstock.

Wassail Weekend has been entertaining out-of-towners and locals for nearly 40 years. Like something out of a post card, two horses pulling a wagon, passed in front of the Woodstock Inn as eager riders waited their turn.

“We don’t ski. We just don’t mind the cold, so coming up to do something different,” said Rebecca Rubino of Connecticut. who along with her partner is staying in Killington but decided to give Wassail Weekend a try. “Everyone is so nice and so welcoming. You just feel like you are part of it when you come up and it is beautiful.”

The term wassail dates back to the Vikings. “When there was no light and they would go from house to house and have a bit of grog and say, ‘Wassail. To your health,’” said Beth Finlayson with the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce.

Wassail Weekend aims to warm the soul during the region’s long, cold winters. A full line up of festivities is planned each year with horses playing a role. “Craft shows -- we have a market on the green, we’ll be selling wassail on the green. All kinds of entertainment, holiday entertainment,” Finlayson said.

In a town that relies on tourists, local business owners say the holiday season event is a big draw. “Everybody is happy. Everybody wants to shop and have fun, do all the festivities, and it’s just wonderful to have people literally from all over the world come to Woodstock,” said Cara Kettenbach, the owner of 121 Home.

The highlight of the weekend is a horse parade down Main Street at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

