Welch bill would cut down on single-use plastic foams

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Changes could be coming to how you get your takeout thanks to a new bill in Washington. Vermont Senator Peter Welch introduced the Farewell to Foam Act to ban the sale of items like foam food service products, packing peanuts, and disposable coolers.

Welch says expanded polystyrene more commonly known as plastic foam is one of the most harmful forms of single-use plastic. Welch says additives in plastic foam are linked to health problems including increased cancer risk foam is also prone to breaking apart and ending up in waterways.

If passed the bill would go into effect nationwide in January 20-26.

