BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We finally warmed things up a bit, by getting high temperatures up to just about normal for a change. And we will be warming up even more as we head into the weekend. But that warm-up will come at a pretty big price.

The warmer air will be coming in ahead of a strong storm system moving in from the west. That system will be bringing us the variety pack of weather - rain, snow, and wind.

Saturday will be the better weekend day by far with highs in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will start to pick up out of the south.

Sunday will start out dry, but by late morning into the afternoon, rain will move in from west to east. The rain will come down hard & heavy at times Sunday afternoon, evening, and into the overnight. Towards Monday morning, as the system starts to move off to the east, colder air will be coming in, changing the rain to wet snow before daybreak. Strong, gusty winds will be shifting from the south over to the north-northwest.

As we go through the day on Monday, the snow will be tapering off in the valleys, but will persist in the mountains, especially the northern Greens and Adirondacks. At this point, it looks like snow accumulations by the end of the day on Monday will amount to around 2-5″ for most areas, 1-3″ in the Champlain Valley, but as much as 5-10″ or more in the northern Greens and Adirondacks.

Temperatures will be dropping quickly on Monday, so untreated wet and snowy roads will become slick.

After the storm goes by, the weather will quiet down for the rest of next week - just a small chance for a few snow showers on Wednesday & Thursday.

-Gary

