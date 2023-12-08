BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! The warmer air has arrived. We started the day mainly in the 20s, and as we head through the rest of the day, we’ll see temperatures climb into the low and mid-30s. Clouds look to remain fairly steady, but there could be some pockets of sunshine especially the further east you look through the afternoon and evening hours today. Tonight, overnight lows are in the upper 20s and low to mid-30s, with mainly cloudy skies overhead.

We continue to warm into the weekend, but more active weather arrives Sunday through Monday. First, Saturday features mainly cloudy skies overhead with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Some could soar towards the 50-degree mark, but rain showers move in Sunday afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times Sunday evening and Sunday night. That rain will transition into heavy, wet snow Monday morning before it begins to wrap up Monday afternoon and evening.

This storm has a few impacts we’ll want to keep an eye on. Rain could amount to 1-3″ in places, coupled with melting snow, which could mean some potential minor flooding. Gusty winds out of the west upwards of 50 MPH could lead to isolated power outages yet again. Slick travel is also possible Monday as rain turns to snow and temperatures drop from the 40s into the 30s and eventually into the 20s.

Your Max Advantage Weather Team, we’ll be closely monitoring this system today and into the weekend!

Have a good weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.