UVM women’s hockey ends calendar year with 4-2 win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey team finished off 2023 with a win over Merrimack on Friday afternoon. Krista Parkkonen scored twice and added an assist in the win. The Cats now enter a nearly four-week break on a high note.

“It feels so good. I think the whole team agrees that we need the break now,” Parkkonen said. “Going off a win is obviously a great feeling, and it gives us a great boost when we come back to keep performing well.”

“A, you feel good going into break, and B, you play good hockey and have that be what we think about for the next three weeks is really important,” head coach Jim Plumer said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.