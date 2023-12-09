VSP investigating threatening phone calls to Franklin County Sheriff's Dept.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after they say threats were received over the phone by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept.

They say between Thursday and Friday, an unknown woman called more than a dozen times and made violent threats toward employees of the Sheriff’s Dept.

State Police say the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to call VSP St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

WCAX is working to get more information and will continue to update this story.

