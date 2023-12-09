What-to-do: Saturday, December 9th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Troy’s Toy drive is back for it’s 9th annual event in Essex Junction. Bring a new, unwrapped gift to donate, and then enjoy live music, cookies, kiddie train rides and more. Santa is also taking some time out of his busy schedule to visit with the good boys and girls. That event starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Albert D. Lawton school.

In Middlebury, a Pokémon pop-up museum. Middlebury college students in costume, of course, present an immersive, educational science fair dedicated to teaching kids about the animals that inspired these cartoon creations. It’s happening at McCardell Bicentennial Hall on campus from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In the Northeast Kingdom, St. J sparkles is back with a full day of family fun. Make your own candle at Vermont candle and supply company, or make a lantern with the kids at St. Andrews church. There’s also live music throughout the day.

Burlington’s Hilton Lake Champlain Hotel is hosting a free creative collective event put on by Vermont’s own Love Kelly. The event allows artists in all mediums to sell their work, make connections, and dance. The event will have a live DJ set, clothing produced by local artists, and more.

“For me, the goal has always been sort of like... put something in place that wasn’t there when I was growing up in Burlington, and then sort of get out of the way and let it take a life of its own. I think there’s so many incredible creatives in Vermont that maybe don’t get like a platform to show off the amazing work that they’re doing.” said Kelly Butts Spirito, the host of the Creative Collective Event. This free event will be held this evening at the Hilton Lake Champlain Hotel, and will last from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

