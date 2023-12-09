BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a quiet day for today before another strong, messy storm system impacts the region. Once again, the timeframe will be Sunday and especially Monday.

Today will be cloudy and breezy, but warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, making for a pleasant day overall. Saturday night will continue to be cloudy, with showers arriving in New York by daybreak on Sunday.

Sunday will feature the first part of the storm. Rain is likely, especially for the afternoon and evening. The rain could be heavy at times late, with 1 to 2 inches of rain not out of the question, especially east. This combined with temperatures in the 40s will cause snowmelt and rises in rivers, possibly leading to minor flooding. In addition, the rain will weigh down the remaining snowpack, increasing the odds for power outages when the wet snow follows.

The second part of the storm will occur when the rain changes to wet snow Sunday night, going from west to east. Heavy, wet snow will continue through Monday, leading to a hazardous morning commute. Accumulation by evening is expected to be 5 to 10 inches in the mountains, with locally 12 to 18 inches in the Northern Green Mountains. The valleys will have less, though the Champlain Valley could receive up to 6 inches accumulation. It will also be windy, with gusts to 40 mph at times, so the wind combined with the snow are likely to cause scattered power outages, so have flashlights, water and food handy. The storm will move out Monday night.

The rest of the week will be pretty quiet, with partly sunny skies Tuesday, and the chance for flurries Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be another dry day. High temperatures will be in the 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s.

