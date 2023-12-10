How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Barre City Police detain 3 in drug distribution bust

Barre City Police Department have detained three suspects in a drug distribution bust.
Barre City Police Department have detained three suspects in a drug distribution bust.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police Department have detained three suspects in a drug distribution bust.

Police received a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at the Central Vermont Medical Center on November 25.

Police investigation revealed someone shot the woman at a residence along Spaulding St. in Barre.

After investigating the site, police found a rifle, a large amount of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and other regulated drugs, as well as other evidence of drug distribution.

Further evidence proved the shooting did happen at the same place.

Police transferred 38-year-old Paul Giacherio and 35-year-old Katelyn Pierce of Barre - to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Officers released 44 year old Megan Quinn of barre on citation.

All three are expected to appear in Washington superior court on Monday for charges of fentanyl trafficking, sale of cocaine, possession of hallucinogens, and selling/dispensing from a dwelling.

Giacherio is also being charged with reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm while being a prohibited person.

The investigation is ongoing - WCAX provide updates as we get them.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Benoit
Vermont teen to face charges in fatal crash
Burlington officials say Wednesday's fireworks were put on by the Associated General...
Burlington fireworks display sparks confusion
File image
Barre man charged in assault of pregnant woman
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore attending his decertification hearing Wednesday.
Defiant Franklin County sheriff responds to legislative subpoena
Garry White
Vermont police searching for missing man

Latest News

Winter storm preparations
Vermonters prepare for winter storm
Local skaters showed off their moves and gave back at Burlington’s Leddy Arena.
Skating clubs, enthusiasts hit the ice for Leddy's annual figure skating show
In honor of the 75th anniversaries of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the...
Speakers commemorate 75th anniversaries of Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Convention on Genocide
South Burlington
Porch pirate thefts increase during holiday season