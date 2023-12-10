Barre City Police detain 3 in drug distribution bust

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police Department have detained three suspects in a drug distribution bust.

Police received a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at the Central Vermont Medical Center on November 25.

Police investigation revealed someone shot the woman at a residence along Spaulding St. in Barre.

After investigating the site, police found a rifle, a large amount of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and other regulated drugs, as well as other evidence of drug distribution.

Further evidence proved the shooting did happen at the same place.

Police transferred 38-year-old Paul Giacherio and 35-year-old Katelyn Pierce of Barre - to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Officers released 44 year old Megan Quinn of barre on citation.

All three are expected to appear in Washington superior court on Monday for charges of fentanyl trafficking, sale of cocaine, possession of hallucinogens, and selling/dispensing from a dwelling.

Giacherio is also being charged with reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm while being a prohibited person.

The investigation is ongoing - WCAX provide updates as we get them.

