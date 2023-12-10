Colgate edges UVM 77-71

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a back-and-forth first half, Colgate started the second half on an 11-0 run that the UVM men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome, as the Raiders downed the Catamounts 77-71 on Saturday.

“They made the plays today and we didn’t,” head coach John Becker said. “We just looked tired today I thought. It’s been an emotional week with the couple games we had this week. For whatever reason, we just didn’t have our spirit today. That’s on me to get the guys going. Colgate deserves a lot of credit, that’s a really good program, and they beat us today.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.