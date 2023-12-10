Hardwick Police search for missing 14-year-old

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hardwick Police are asking for a help in locating a missing child.

Police said on Thursday afternoon, 14-year-old Benjamin Manning ran away from his residence on Montgomery road in Hardwick.

Hardwick police said they’ve searched the immediate area and contacted friends and family members, but have not been able to find him.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Hardwick Police Department.

