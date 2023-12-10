How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Injuries, flattened homes reported after apparent tornado in Middle Tennessee

Tenness officials say a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning. (Source: BRITTNEY BALLA via CNN Newsource)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Multiple injuries have been reported in Montgomery County, Tennessee, after an apparent tornado passed through, flattening homes.

WSMV reports the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning, and areas such as Garrettsburg Road were hit the hardest.

People are reportedly trapped inside homes, and some homes were damaged or completely flattened after a confirmed tornado. A search and rescue phase has begun, and homes are being searched for trapped or injured occupants.

“Our priority at this time is finding and assisting people,” the Montgomery County communications director said.

The EMA director in Montgomery County said most of the trapped people have either gotten out or are being rescued. They added that the number of people trapped has greatly decreased.

In nearby Robertson County, victims are reportedly trapped in buildings along 17th Avenue and Memorial Boulevard after a tornado touched down in Springfield.

Black Patch Drive, Memorial Boulevard and 17th Avenue saw significant structural damage. Robertson County Emergency Management said injuries are reported. Power is also reportedly out.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Benoit
Vermont teen to face charges in fatal crash
Burlington officials say Wednesday's fireworks were put on by the Associated General...
Burlington fireworks display sparks confusion
Garry White
Vermont police searching for missing man
File image
Barre man charged in assault of pregnant woman
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore attending his decertification hearing Wednesday.
Defiant Franklin County sheriff responds to legislative subpoena

Latest News

Winter storm preparations
Vermonters prepare for winter storm
Local skaters showed off their moves and gave back at Burlington’s Leddy Arena.
Skating clubs, enthusiasts hit the ice for Leddy's annual figure skating show
In honor of the 75th anniversaries of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the...
Speakers commemorate 75th anniversaries of Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Convention on Genocide
South Burlington
Porch pirate thefts increase during holiday season
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians