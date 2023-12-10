How to help
Joan Shannon wins Democratic nomination for Burlington mayor

Joan Shannon
Joan Shannon(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Joan Shannon has won the Burlington Democratic party vote for mayor with 1,689 votes out of 3,333 - reaching the 50% threshold.

“I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for Mayor of Burlington. I am excited and ready to continue this campaign and earn the support of many more neighbors and friends,” Shannon said in a statement.

Karen Paul had 1,173 votes and C D Mattison had 471.

“I would like to thank Karen Paul and C D Mattison for their effort and candidacy. This campaign is richer and more inclusive because of their efforts. Thank you, Karen. Thank you, Mattison,” Shannon said.

“Thank you also to the volunteers and party officials who ran this caucus smoothly and fairly. Finally, thank you to the voters who have entrusted me with this nomination. I promise to work my absolute hardest to earn the support of Burlingtonians in the months ahead. All hands on deck.”

Shannon will face progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak in the race for mayor.

“Congratulations to Joan Shannon for earning her party’s nomination this afternoon and thank you to Karen Paul and CD Mattison for stepping forward to serve our community,” Mulvaney-Stanak said in a statement.

Voters will choose their next mayor in March.

RELATED STORIES : Burlington Democratic Mayoral Countdown: Joan Shannon

Burlington Democratic mayoral candidates focus on crime, housing, drugs

