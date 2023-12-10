Porch pirate thefts increase during holiday season

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Porch pirates are on the rise in South Burlington and beyond, and Amy Englefield is one of their latest targets.

Two packages were stolen from her O’Brien Drive home in the span of a week.

“Both of them were Christmas presents for my kids so that’s really frustrating,” Englefield said.

One company replaced Englefield’s stolen gift at no charge, but another refused to help.

As a single mom working ten hours a day, Englefield can’t afford to lose her mail.

“I’m on a limited income. And it’s now a huge time waster for me to have to like get on the phone with all these people, try to get new packages, have them shipped to my mom’s house,” Englefield said.

On Saturday morning, Englefield and her son installed a locking mailbox. It was a steep $200, but she hopes it will save her money and stress in the long run.

Englefield’s neighborhood isn’t the only one being targeted.

South Burlington Police say they’re getting multiple calls every day about stolen packages across South Burlington, and residents from nearby cities report similar thefts on social media.

Chief of Police Shawn Burke says the holidays are always a hotbed for mail theft, and this year’s numbers fit into a growing trend.

“Chittenden County is really wrestling with a number of folks in the community that are constantly committing either retail theft, stealing from unlocked cars or stealing from people’s front porches,” Burke explained.

Adding to the chaos, Burke says mail thieves often drive stolen cars and ditch them after their sprees. This can make them harder to identify.

South Burlington Police haven’t arrested anyone, but Burke says they’re scanning Ring camera footage and have several leads.

If you’ve had packages stolen, he recommends filing a report with your local police station.

In the meantime, he says the best ways to protect your mail are to track packages online and be there for their delivery, get a post office box or invest in a locking mailbox.

