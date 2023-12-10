Skating clubs, enthusiasts hit the ice for Leddy's annual figure skating show

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local skaters showed off their moves and gave back at Burlington’s Leddy Arena.

Thirty-two skating clubs and enthusiasts hit the ice for “The Gift,” Leddy’s annual figure skating show. There were performers of all ages, from elementary schoolers to former State Representative Maida Townsend.

Family and friends cheered from the packed stands. Jennifer Shaver traveled from New York with homemade bouquets to support her grandchildren, Duncan and Jane.

“Just watching her skate and seeing the difference from when she was three and then seven and eight. And watching Duncan, he’s taller than her. It’s just really enjoyable,” Shaver said with a smile.

Some performers skated to classics like Jingle Bell Rock and Winter Wonderland, while others went bold with songs from Harry Potter and Frozen. Admission was free, but many donated to support Champlain Community Services, a disability services organization.

Leddy Arena will hold their next skating event, “The Challenge Cup,” in March.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.