Speakers commemorate 75th anniversaries of Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Convention on Genocide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mark Oettinger is an attorney fighting for international human rights which brings him to the Fletcher Free Library.

“I’ve been heading up the efforts to try to finally realize in other words create a world for human rights, something that’s been talked about since 1947,” Oettinger said.

In honor of the 75th anniversaries of the universal declaration of human rights and the convention on genocide, a group of activists discussed a variety of topics including the human rights crisis in the Middle East.

“If we look at the situations that we suffer through year after year, month after month, you know, currently, Gaza and Ukraine, just to mention two that are at the top of the news,” Oettinger said.

Oettinger says he hopes there are improvements within the court system.

“We really need a court system that can speak intelligently about public international law as it relates to human rights,” Oettinger said.

And he acknowledges changes will not be made overnight.

“Creating this network of human rights internationally is a slow process,” Oettinger said.

But he says it’s a rewarding feeling to spread his knowledge in his home.

“This is great. I mean, I’ve spoken in Ottawa, I’ve spoken in Washington, D.C., Burlington is my home. I essentially could have walked to the site today. It’s great to be here. Great to have a celebration of the universal declaration,” Oettinger said.

As for organizer Robin Lloyd, she sites this discussion to be educational.

“Well, this is an incredibly important event, not only because it’s the 75th anniversary of the universal declaration of human rights, but it’s occurring of this moment in history where human rights are being challenged around the world,” Lloyd said.

