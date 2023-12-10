Vermonters prepare for winter storm

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A big snowstorm is heading our way Sunday night into Monday morning.

Experts say the Champlain Valley could receive 6 or more inches of snow.

Most of Vermont is under a winter storm warning.

But some locals aren’t phased by the stormy weather.

“We’re getting excited first of all, and we’re not changing our way going forward. We are just decorating for Christmas and the holidays. We’re getting excited and love snow so let it fall that’s how we feel,” Shelburne resident Jodi Breckenridge said.

Experts advise to be ready for power outages. Make sure flashlights have batteries and electronics are fully charged.

