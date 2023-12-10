How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

What-to-do: Sunday, December 10

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Sunday.

It’s the 4th day of Hanukkah, and Ohavi Zedek synagogue is holding a Hanukkah party. The family celebration will include food, games, songs, a raffle and traditional Israeli dancing. The suggested donation is $18 per family.

Another good indoor activity on this Sunday, the creator of Sen. Bernie sanders’ famous inaugural winter wear signs her memoir, Bernie’s mitten maker, an account of her life. Jen Ellis shares the story of her shock of sudden internet fame and the joy of crafting. It’s at the Barns and Noble in South Burlington this afternoon.

For those more willing to brave the elements, Wassail Weekend wraps up its winter festivities. Head on over to Woodstock, for carriage rides through the village, twinkling lights, carols and more.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an unknown woman made more than a dozen threatening phone calls to the Sheriff's Dept.
VSP investigating threatening phone calls to Franklin County Sheriff's Dept.
Winter storm preparations
Vermonters prepare for winter storm
File image
Barre man charged in assault of pregnant woman
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore attending his decertification hearing Wednesday.
Defiant Franklin County sheriff responds to legislative subpoena
Lisa Judge (right) is a quarterfinalist in the Supreme Sneakerhead competition.
Swanton sneaker enthusiast a finalist in national competition

Latest News

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What-to-do: Saturday, December 9th
file
Flannel Friday in Montpelier
Events to do on Sunday
What-to-do: Saturday, November 25
Events to do this Sunday
What-to-do: Sunday, November 12