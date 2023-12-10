What-to-do: Sunday, December 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Sunday.

It’s the 4th day of Hanukkah, and Ohavi Zedek synagogue is holding a Hanukkah party. The family celebration will include food, games, songs, a raffle and traditional Israeli dancing. The suggested donation is $18 per family.

Another good indoor activity on this Sunday, the creator of Sen. Bernie sanders’ famous inaugural winter wear signs her memoir, Bernie’s mitten maker, an account of her life. Jen Ellis shares the story of her shock of sudden internet fame and the joy of crafting. It’s at the Barns and Noble in South Burlington this afternoon.

For those more willing to brave the elements, Wassail Weekend wraps up its winter festivities. Head on over to Woodstock, for carriage rides through the village, twinkling lights, carols and more.

