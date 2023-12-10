BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Any rain will change to heavy, wet snow, which will cause a hazardous Monday morning commute. Snowfall rates will be 1 to 2 inches per hour Monday morning. This combined with windy conditions will result in scattered to possibly widespread power outages. If there’s any good news, it’s that the wind won’t be as strong as originally expected, with the latest models nudging the coastal storm a little farther to the east. That said, some gusts to 30 mph are possible. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most of the region until 7 PM Monday.

The snow will taper to snow showers during the day. Total accumulation by Monday evening will be a widespread 6 to 12 inches, with locally 12 to 18 inches in the Northern Green Mountains. The Champlain Valley could see 5 to 10 inches, and the St. Lawrence Valley and Connecticut River Valley, and New Hampshire, will have generally 4 to 8 inches. If models continue to push the storm farther to the east, these amounts could trend lower. Until then, be ready for significant, wet snow.

Much quieter weather is on the way for the rest of the week. One fly in the ointment is Tuesday night, when a cold front will come through with snow showers and possible squalls. Stay tuned. Otherwise, expect dry conditions right into next weekend, with a gradual warming trend, getting into the low 40s Friday through Sunday.

