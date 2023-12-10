BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A strong storm system is on the way for Sunday and Monday, with rain followed by heavy, wet snow. Scattered to widespread power outages are expected, so now is the time to prepare for the storm.

Scattered showers will move in Sunday morning, then a steadier rain will take over by afternoon, which will continue into the evening. As far as flooding is concerned, there’s some good news, as the watch has been cancelled for northern portions of Vermont and New York. The Flood Watch does remain in effect for Southern Vermont into New Hampshire, with 1 to 2 inches of rain, along with snowmelt. The rain will start to change to heavy, wet snow around midnight, starting in New York, and spreading eastward.

Heavy, wet snow will come down at the rate of 1 inch per hour early Monday morning, making the morning commute hazardous. If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to get to your destination. Snow will continue during the day before tapering to snow showers by evening. The wind may gust to 35 mph at times, which combined with the snow, may result in scattered to widespread power outages. Again, now is the time to prepare for the storm.

Total accumulation will be elevation dependent, though the valleys will also get in on some accumulation. A widespread 6 to 12 inches accumulation is likely, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations. Locally 12 to 18 inches accumulation is possible in the Northern Green Mountains. The St. Lawrence Valley, Champlain Valley, and Connecticut River Valley will have anywhere from 3 to 8 inches accumulation.

The rest of the week looks pretty quiet, except for a cold front which will move through Tuesday night. This is capable of bringing some snow squalls, so stay tuned for the latest updates. Otherwise, snow showers are expected. Temperatures will warm up late in the week, getting into the low 40s for Friday and Saturday.

