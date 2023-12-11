How to help
Burlington airport adds new lactation pod for parents

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Traveling as a parent just got a little easier at Burlington’s airport.

The Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport recently added a new lactation pod for pumping and breastfeeding. It’s the airport’s third and most high-tech pod from Vermont company Mamava.

Dubbed the XL V6, the pod is wheelchair accessible with cushioned benches, outlets, a mirror and room for a refrigerator. It’s also on wheels, making it easier to move around.

“We see the pods as starting a conversation and letting parents and moms know they’re welcome to be breastfeeding,” said Sascha Mayer of Mamava.

In addition to the pod, Mamava also unveiled a lactation bench. Mayer says it’s designed to give parents a designated yet casual place to feed their children.

The Burlington airport is the first to pilot the XL V6 pod and bench. Mamava says both will hit the market in 2024.

