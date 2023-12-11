Burlington businesses hope holiday shoppers revive downtown stores

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With more and more businesses leaving Burlington’s downtown, many business owners are relying on a successful holiday season to secure their stay.

Sarah Beal with Common Deer says the gift store’s sales have been steady so far, but other businesses are hurting.

“There’s definitely businesses that are pinched by many different factors, and a decrease in traffic and a decrease in customer support can definitely make or break a small business and decide whether they can stay here,” Beal said.

Several businesses have left Burlington’s downtown in recent months. Kelly Devine with the Burlington Business Association blames safety concerns and staffing shortages. Without enough holiday shoppers, she says more businesses could follow suit.

“I think the average small business owner certainly is coming into the holiday season with some trepidation,” Devine explained. “We’ll see in a month or so how that went.”

Al Burke with Ten Thousand Villages says foot traffic is slower this season.

“I think we’re getting a bit less tourists overall in Burlington,” Burke said. “I think local shoppers are a little bit more worried.”

Brendan Hughes of Saint Johnsbury says he and his girlfriend feel safe shopping during the day but retreat once it gets dark.

“We felt fine the whole time we’ve been out here during the day. But I mean we’ll go to a restaurant but we don’t really linger after a restaurant,” Hughes said, his girlfriend nodding.

For Sarah Phaneuf, owner of Slate, this holiday season is emotional. It’s the store’s last before they close in February. Phaneuf doesn’t want to leave, but she wants a bigger store and less conflict on her doorstep.

“This community matters to us a lot,” Phaneuf said. “We love Church Street. We love so many of our customers. This was not an easy decision.”

Despite the rise in public safety concerns, many business owners say Burlington is safe for shoppers, pointing to an increased police presence on Church Street. And the more people out and about, owners say, the safer, more vibrant downtown will be.

“Shop local for the places that you really want to stick around,” Beal said.

With fingers crossed for more foot traffic, many stores, including Common Deer, encourage people to shop online if they’re not up for a trip downtown.

