MORLEY, New York (WWNY) - If you live in the Canton, Madrid, and Massena areas, you might have felt some shaking on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the region at around 5:15 p.m.

The epicenter was located near Morley.

There are no reports of damage.

