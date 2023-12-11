How to help
Fatal truck-buggy crash closes State Route 812

Fatal truck-buggy crash
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A fatal crash between a pickup truck and an Amish buggy closed part of State Route 812 near Heuvelton Monday morning.

The highway was closed in both directions from East Road to State Route 184 while first responders dealt with the crash, which happened around 7 a.m. The road was reopened around 11:30 a.m.

A 7 News reporter at the scene confirms the crash was fatal.

State police spokesperson Trooper Brandi Ashley said the crash is under investigation. No other details were released.

“The state would also like to remind people to slow down be observant,” Ashley said, “and when you see an Amish buggy try to move over as best as you can.”

The Heuvelton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

