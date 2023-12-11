How to help
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power in our region

File Photo
File Photo(KY3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy, wet snow is likely to complicate your morning both on the roads and at home.

The northern Green Mountains are expected to get the most of the heavy wet snow. VTrans reminds drivers to take it slow, saying the conditions are the worst in higher elevations and the northeast kingdom.

Many schools across the state are either closed or delayed, with over 400 schools around 7:30 a.m.

Vermonters are also waking up without power with over 4,200 customers in the dark, with the most outraged in Essex and Washington counties.

