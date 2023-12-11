Mystery donor drops rare gold coin into Salvation Army red kettle in Vermont

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year when Christmas miracles just might happen. And some say a surprise found inside one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles in Vermont might be one of those miracles.

It’s a familiar sound during the holidays-- the jingling of the red kettle bell ringers, part of the Salvation Army’s annual campaign.

Coins and dollars are dropped into those buckets every year, but sometimes a surprise awaits.

“It started off like any other night,” said Maj. Keith Jache of the Salvation Army. “So me and a couple of our volunteers were sitting around, we were counting the money for the night and all of a sudden a $5 bill came out and it was tape. And our first thing was like, who is trying to be funny?

Although he was hesitant, Jache said he knew something was in it and decided to open it. He was stunned by what he saw.

“There was a gold coin in there,” he said. “You’ve heard of it happening in other places and they’re usually worth a couple hundred dollars, so when we got it appraised and he said, ‘Yes, it is real and it is worth $2,000,’ we were overly happy and overly blessed to receive it.”

Jache doesn’t know who donated the coin but said moments like this make it all worthwhile.

“We stand out here in all kinds of weather and we try to raise as much funds as we can so we can help the most people,” he said.

A Barre resident who learned about this story on Monday described it as a Christmas miracle.

“Oh, my god,” said Linda Floyd, who couldn’t believe the generous donation. “Christmas is that time of year when special blessings come and you don’t know where they come from.”

She said finding a gem like this doesn’t happen often.

“That is something that happens once in forever, you know?” she said. “For me, as a person, that is just a true blessing.”

As for Jache, he said he is delighted to help those in need.

“It just makes you so happy,” he said. “It’s that Christmas spirit and knowing it’s because of that generosity we get to help others.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.