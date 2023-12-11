NH manufacturer wins 1st grant from federal CHIPS and Science Act

NASHUA, N.H. (WCAX) - A military supplier in New Hampshire is set to receive the very first grant being doled out through the federal CHIPS and Science Act. President Biden signed the bipartisan ACT into law last year, which aims to bolster the country’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

Monday, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the first of many grants in the works at BAE Systems, an aerospace and defense company based in Nashua.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says a $35 million grant will allow BAE Systems to quadruple its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. The defense contractor supplies the government with, among other things, the chips that are used in F-35 fighter jets that fly in and out of Burlington.

“From next-generation aircraft and satellite to military-grade GPS and secure communications, our semiconductor capabilities are deployed on systems that enable operation in all domains,” said Tom Arseneault, the president and CEO of BAE Systems.

The U.S. used to lead the world in semiconductor manufacturing but that is no longer the case. The administration says rebuilding the country’s domestic chip production is a matter of national security.

“Sourcing these materials and these chips from a few countries in Asia undermines our national security,” Raimondo said.

It’s not just about filling the military’s needs. The chips are used in the computers that run everything from the cars we drive to how our health care is delivered.

“One of the things that we saw very clearly during the pandemic was we don’t have some of the critical components that we need in order to run the U.S. economy,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire.

BAE Systems is New Hampshire’s largest private employer with roughly 6,000 on staff. Officials say expansion there will lead to more jobs both in and out of the company.

“Every time you have a semiconductor manufacturer expand, there will be supply chain jobs that come with it which will benefit everyone in New Hampshire,” Raimondo said.

In all, the Commerce Department will be rolling out $53 billion in grants, some of which will be for research and development in addition to manufacturing. Those grant announcements are expected in the next couple of months.

