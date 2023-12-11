How to help
Norwich claims East-West Classic crown in overtime

By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - In a weekend full of overtime games, the East-West Classic saw a fitting ending, as Lauren Tuzik buried the game-winning goal in OT to claim the tournament crown.

Plattsburgh State won the consolation game in overtime earlier in the day. All four games throughout the weekend were decided by one goal, and three of the four games went into overtime.

Check out the full recap in the video above.

