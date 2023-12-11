Norwich claims East-West Classic crown in overtime

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - In a weekend full of overtime games, the East-West Classic saw a fitting ending, as Lauren Tuzik buried the game-winning goal in OT to claim the tournament crown.

Plattsburgh State won the consolation game in overtime earlier in the day. All four games throughout the weekend were decided by one goal, and three of the four games went into overtime.

