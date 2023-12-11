How to help
Ohavi Zedek Synagogue celebrates Hanukkah

Ohavi Zedek Synagogue
Ohavi Zedek Synagogue(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington lit the candles on the Menorah for the fourth night of Hanukkah at their annual celebration Sunday afternoon.

Singers kicked off the festivities.

As community members celebrated the festival of lights, they enjoyed live music, food, and dancing.

Naomi Barell of Ohavi Zedek Synagogue says it’s a valuable gathering.

“It’s a dark time in so many ways, you know, weather wise and socially so it’s really important for us to have the chance to come together and just enjoy the holiday,” Barell said.

Hanukkah began on the night of December 7 and ends on the 15.

