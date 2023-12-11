How to help
‘One down. Two to go.’: Stefanik on resignation of University of Pennsylvania president

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - The president of the University of Pennsylvania has resigned following widespread outrage over her testimony during questioning by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik at an antisemitism hearing.

Liz Magill stepped down from her role Saturday, telling the school community in a short statement: “It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution.” But her statement made no reference to the firestorm surrounding her testimony last week to the House Education Committee about antisemitism on college campuses.

Rep. Elise Stefanik/R-New York: Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Penn’s rules or code of conduct, yes or no?

Liz Magill: If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment, yes. It is a context-dependent decision, Congresswoman.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: It’s a context-dependent decision? That’s your testimony today? Calling for the genocide of Jews is depending on the context? That is not bullying or harassment? This is the easiest question to answer. ‘Yes,’ Ms. Magill.

Following Magill’s resignation, Stefanik, who questioned Magill and the presidents of Harvard and MIT said in a statement: “One down... Two to go... This forced resignation of the President of @Penn is the bare minimum of what is required...”

The House panel has now opened an investigation with subpoena power into the universities.

