How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Parade celebrates Barton man’s commitment to community

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barton man battling cancer got a rolling surprise on Sunday. More than 100 vehicles, in all shapes and sizes, paraded by Carl Simino’s home.

Drivers in everything from big rigs to compact cars gave a honk and wave to the 64-year-old who has terminal lung and liver cancer.

Vehicles were lined up for about a mile from Route 5 to Nault Road to celebrate the longtime logger’s life and commitment to his community.

The parade was organized by friends and family. It lasted for about two hours.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old
Winter storm preparations
Vermonters prepare for winter storm
Barre City Police Department have detained three suspects in a drug distribution bust.
Barre City Police detain 3 in drug distribution bust
South Burlington
Porch pirate thefts increase during holiday season
Joan Shannon
Joan Shannon wins Democratic nomination for Burlington mayor

Latest News

Heavy, wet snow is likely to complicate your morning both on the roads and at home. - File photo
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power in our region
New York Rep. Elise Stefanik-Tuesday
‘One down. Two to go.’: Stefanik on resignation of University of Pennsylvania president
With more and more businesses leaving Burlington’s downtown, many business owners are relying...
Burlington businesses hope holiday shoppers revive downtown stores
Joan Shannon has won the Burlington Democratic Party vote for mayor with 1,689 votes out of...
Joan Shannon wins Democratic nomination for Burlington mayor