Parade celebrates Barton man’s commitment to community

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barton man battling cancer got a rolling surprise on Sunday. More than 100 vehicles, in all shapes and sizes, paraded by Carl Simino’s home.

Drivers in everything from big rigs to compact cars gave a honk and wave to the 64-year-old who has terminal lung and liver cancer.

Vehicles were lined up for about a mile from Route 5 to Nault Road to celebrate the longtime logger’s life and commitment to his community.

The parade was organized by friends and family. It lasted for about two hours.

