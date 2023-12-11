How to help
Plattsburgh leaders consider new rules on rentals, abandoned property

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Housing is taking center stage in the city of Plattsburgh as local leaders decide on a pair of new rules focused on short-term rentals and abandoned properties.

One proposal in Plattsburgh calls for a short-term rental registry. Mayor Chris Rosenquest says that would mean short-term rentals, like Airbnbs, would be subject to the same safety requirements as longer-term rentals within the city.

“These are things that are pretty standard where it comes to short-term rental registries. There is a fee... I think it is a balanced approach. The last thing we were trying to do is swing the pendulum all the way over to the other side where it became impossible to have short-term rentals. We know that these contribute to our economy. We know people use short-term rentals to come visit the city of Plattsburgh, and again, we wanted to take an approach that was a bit more balanced,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

But Rosenquest says he isn’t ruling out other regulations for short-term rentals. One measure he says he is considering is a city occupancy tax.

“Even if this council does support the collection of occupancy within the city of Plattsburgh, separate from the occupancy tax that is collected by the county, it still will need state legislative support,” Rosenquest said.

Rosenquest also tells me councilors will also vote on a vacant building registry. He says the goal is to identify the existing empty buildings within the city, including at the U.S. Oval Park.

“We want these properties that are offline, we want to bring them back online. We want to incentivize if you will property owners who are sitting on vacant properties to get them back online to do something with them,” Rosenquest said.

A public hearing is scheduled for the pair of local laws at next week’s Common Council meeting.

