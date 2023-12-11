How to help
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home

City of Claremont Police Department
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police have released the identities of two people found dead at a home in Claremont last week.

Last Wednesday, police doing a welfare check found two people dead inside a residence at 69 Stewart Avenue.

Monday, police identified the people as Franklin and Tammy Hoyt, both 63.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but the Hoyts’ deaths do not appear suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Claremont Police Det. Richard Bell at 603-542-7010.

