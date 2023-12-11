Runners, walkers don ugly sweaters for fun run

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The start of the run and just seeing everybody going down Dorset Street with all of the flashing and great sweaters on, it’s really, really fun,” Richmond resident Melissa Wolaver said.

It’s the seventh annual ugly sweater fun run at Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington. People like Wolaver get some exercise wearing the tackiest, craziest and ugliest sweaters.

She says the energy is electric.

“It’s a really good atmosphere here, there’s lots of cheer today. The ugly sweater contest is awesome. There will be a lot of cheering and great food after the race and it’s a good day for a race too,” Wolaver said.

11-year-old Siena Kutler says she and her mom bond over the fun run and walk.

“It’s kind of become a tradition, we really like doing it because it’s just kind of for fun, it’s not like who can get there first, it’s just this fun thing, every year,” Kutler said.

13-year-olds Makenna Dooley and Lizzie Clark say they are excited for running.

“Well, I really enjoy running but also this is just a really fun way to get out there and do it in the wintertime,” Clark said.

“Well, I want to get better at running and my goal is to beat her and that won’t happen but I’m going to try,” Dooley said.

Organizers tell me there are roughly 150 participants. They have the option to walk or run in the fun run.

“It just gets better and better, and people look uglier and uglier,” co-chair Jay Pasackow said.

Pasackow says he loves making people smile.

“You know, you walk around, and people just smile you know there are kids, there are adults, everybody is dressed up and it’s a fun day,” he said.

And co-chair Andrew swift says it’s a good feeling to see all of their hard work pay off.

“I think we’ve been working on this for almost six months now this year, much more organized than in the past because it’s become a staple event of ours,” Swift said.

as for Melissa Wolaver -- she says this event is helping her get into the holly jolly spirit.

“Well this is great because I haven’t really started to prepare yet for the holidays. I haven’t got a tree or anything, so this is really going to get me in the mood today to get decorating and just be in the holiday spirit,” she said.

