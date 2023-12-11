How to help
Shaheen urges Congress to approve more aid for Ukraine

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHUA, N.H. (WCAX) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire is urging Congress to approve additional aid to Ukraine. The $110 billion funding package includes aid to Israel, as well.

However, the request is caught up in debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security. Republicans in Washington are insisting that policy changes at the U.S.-Mexico border be made before any additional funding for Ukraine is doled out.

Biden administration officials have said aid to Ukraine is set to run out by the end of the year.

“We can not let Vladimir Putin be successful in Ukraine and go on to other NATO countries in Europe, and send a message to autocrats throughout the world that that kind of behavior, overthrowing the international rule space order is OK,” said Shaheen, D-New Hampshire.

Shaheen says she is not confident there are enough votes to pass the supplemental funding package right now.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

