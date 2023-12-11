How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court to intervene to decide on the question of Donald Trump’s immunity in the case surrounding Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn lawful 2020 election results.

Smith’s move comes after the Trump defense team appealed to have the case dismissed citing presidential immunity, arguing he cannot be tried for any role in the insurrection because he was in office at the time. Trump’s appeal could delay the case, forcing Smith to seek higher authority to keep proceedings on track.

Smith said in his petition, in part, “…this case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office.” The special counsel is asking for an expeditious resolution from the court so as to not further delay proceedings.

We do not yet know if the justices will take up this case and how long it would take to answer the question of immunity. Trump’s trial in DC is supposed to begin March 4.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old
Winter storm preparations
Vermonters prepare for winter storm
Barre City Police have detained three suspects in a drug distribution bust.
Barre City Police detain 3 in drug distribution bust
Joan Shannon
Joan Shannon wins Democratic nomination for Burlington mayor
Porch pirates are on the rise.
Porch pirate thefts increase during holiday season

Latest News

A mystery donor dropped a rare gold coin into a Salvation Army red kettle in Vermont.
Mystery donor drops rare gold coin into Salvation Army red kettle in Vermont
A group of North Country volunteers will head to Arlington National Cemetery this weekend to...
Volunteers from Northern NY to place wreaths on graves of America’s fallen
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’