Stefanik’s grilling of university presidents draws praise from across the aisle

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s grilling of university presidents on Capitol Hill last week over their stance on antisemitism on campus has resonated with members of both parties.

At a congressional hearing last Tuesday, Stefanik pressed the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania about whether the calling for the genocide of Jews by student groups on campus violates university policies. The presidents, trying to equivocate the protests with free speech on campus, stumbled badly in their answers, prompting a call for some of them to step down.

The president of the University of Pennsylvania, Liz Magill, has since resigned.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Matt Dickinson, a professor of political science at Middlebury College, about the significance of Stefanik’s viral moment and what it means about free speech in these turbulent times. Dickinson said there’s a fine line university presidents must walk during these turbulent times, and passions are running deep on both sides of the issue.

“As a college president, you have to be very careful about not stifling protest, but also protecting your students. And how to do that in a highly charged time has proven to be very difficult,” Dickinson said.

