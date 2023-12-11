Triple-shooting in Burlington leads to controversial resolution before City Council

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Burlington City Council are set to vote Monday night on a resolution condemning the shootings of three young Palestinian American men in the city last month. However, some in the community feel the resolution-- which also calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war-- is divisive and strongly anti-Israel.

On Monday there was a rally in support of the resolution by pro-Palestinian activists. And there is expected to be significant public comment in response to it at the council meeting.

The resolution accomplishes two things: it supports the men of Palestinian descent who were shot in Burlington, and it honors the community members and first responders who assisted the victims, and condemns any hate whether it be Islamophobic or antisemitic.

It also calls for a cease-fire between Israel and Palestine, and that point is what community members and councilors are concerned about.

Councilor Ali Dieng, who is bringing the resolution, says Burlington is likely the only city in the country with sister cities in both Israel and the Palestinian territories. He believes with the shooting of the young men in Burlington, the city needs to call for the end of the war.

“We are a welcoming community. This is starting to have repercussions in our community. And we need to send a strong voice right to our sister city, to the world that these killings need to stop between the two countries,” said Dieng, I-Burlington City Council.

Two years ago, Dieng brought a boycott divest and sanction resolution to the council in support of Palestine, which brought major protests to the council. Dieng says that the resolution was one-sided and he pulled it immediately when he heard there was a risk of antisemitism.

Dieng says the points in the new resolution are all ideas the Vermont congressional delegation has weighed in on, so the city needs to send a strong message about ending the war.

“I even wonder why the council president or the mayor did not call for an emergency City Council meeting. Right. And now when I bring it here, people will find all ways to try to block it. But we will continue. We will continue our values of courage to tell the truth when it’s needed,” Dieng said.

However, councilors have all received hundreds of messages from the community, some in support of the resolution but others who are concerned about the divisiveness of the language.

Other community members are wondering why Burlington needs to weigh in on international issues when there are so many issues here at home.

“I’ve heard from neighbors who, again, are concerned about some of the language that they view to be divisive and inflammatory in the resolution as written. And at a time when we really should be coming together and unifying as a community, I’m concerned about supporting a resolution that obviously is creating so much controversy,” said Ben Traverse, D-Burlington City Council.

Traverse says they will be bringing a resolution that strikes that ceasefire language and keeps it more focused on the triple-shooting and support for the victims and community who helped.

This council meeting will also address charter changes on March’s ballot involving police oversight.

A long night is expected for the City Council.

