Vermont Sheriffs’ Association calls on Grismore to resign
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Sheriffs’ Association is calling for the immediate resignation of embattled Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore.
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council last week voted to decertify Grismore in connection with an incident in which he kicked a handcuffed detainee in August 2022, before he was elected sheriff.
Monday, Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson, the president of the Sheriffs’ Association, said Grismore should resign to restore public trust. Anderson says Grismore’s use of excessive force and the flaunting of responsibility for his actions have demonstrated his inability to provide the professional leadership necessary to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the office he was elected to uphold.
In a statement, Anderson said, in part: “In the best interest of fostering a positive and accountable environment, the Vermont Sheriff’s Association, after the release of the Vermont Criminal Justice Council findings urges Sheriff Grismore to put Franklin County and that of the State of Vermont’s needs before his own and step down immediately. It is time to allow for new leadership to rebuild public confidence to move Franklin County forward.”
Vermont lawmakers on Monday will hear testimony from several longtime sheriffs and Grismore about whether he can carry out his duty now that he has lost his law enforcement certification.
