How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Volunteers from Northern NY to place wreaths on graves of America’s fallen

A group of North Country volunteers will head to Arlington National Cemetery this weekend to...
A group of North Country volunteers will head to Arlington National Cemetery this weekend to place wreaths on the graves of America’s fallen.(Courtesy: North Country Honor Role)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A group of North Country volunteers will head to Arlington National Cemetery this weekend to place wreaths on the graves of America’s fallen. The group of volunteers will join the national organization Wreaths Across America in the effort.

One volunteer says they are also raising money to pay for the cost of the wreaths. So far, 68 wreaths have been sponsored out of a goal of 100.

People donating can also dedicate a wreath to a local cemetery or to a loved one.

“It’s said you are never truly gone past until the last time your name is mentioned or thought of. And the fact that we have so many people going to that cemetery and remembering those that have served, that are honored by being in that cemetery, it is a wonderful feeling,” said Thomas Dragoon, a volunteer with North Country Honor Role.

Click here for more about how you can sponsor a wreath.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Benjamin Manning
Hardwick police locate missing 14-year-old
Winter storm preparations
Vermonters prepare for winter storm
Barre City Police have detained three suspects in a drug distribution bust.
Barre City Police detain 3 in drug distribution bust
Joan Shannon
Joan Shannon wins Democratic nomination for Burlington mayor
Porch pirates are on the rise.
Porch pirate thefts increase during holiday season

Latest News

A mystery donor dropped a rare gold coin into a Salvation Army red kettle in Vermont.
Mystery donor drops rare gold coin into Salvation Army red kettle in Vermont
People all across Vermont started their Monday morning with a bit of snow.
Heavy, wet snow slows roads, knocks out power to some in region
City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family...
Ramaswamy was target of death threats in NH that led to FBI arrest, campaign says