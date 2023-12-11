Volunteers from Northern NY to place wreaths on graves of America’s fallen

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A group of North Country volunteers will head to Arlington National Cemetery this weekend to place wreaths on the graves of America’s fallen. The group of volunteers will join the national organization Wreaths Across America in the effort.

One volunteer says they are also raising money to pay for the cost of the wreaths. So far, 68 wreaths have been sponsored out of a goal of 100.

People donating can also dedicate a wreath to a local cemetery or to a loved one.

“It’s said you are never truly gone past until the last time your name is mentioned or thought of. And the fact that we have so many people going to that cemetery and remembering those that have served, that are honored by being in that cemetery, it is a wonderful feeling,” said Thomas Dragoon, a volunteer with North Country Honor Role.

