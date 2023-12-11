BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Our most recent Sunday/Monday storm system is quickly wrapping up. Any lingering snow showers will be coming to an end as we head into the overnight hours. Skies will be clearing as we go through the night. That means we can expect a good deal of sunshine on Tuesday.

A weak cold front will swoop through from north to south late Tuesday and Tuesday night with a few snow showers. Some of those snow showers could be scattered about on Wednesday, too, as the front gets hung up overhead. There won’t be much snow accumulation at all with this feature - just a trace to maybe 2″ or 3″ in the mountains through Wednesday.

After a chilly Wednesday night, it will be warming up to above normal temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend. There will be a good deal of sunshine during that time.

Although still almost a week away, there are indications of yet another strong storm system for next Sunday night into Monday with, again, a combination of rain & snow.

It is too early to pin anything down yet with that system, but your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on how that system unfolds as we go through the week, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments.

-Gary

