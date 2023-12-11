BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! It is another Monday, and we are starting the week with a snow shower activity. The low pressure bringing us this snow is not as strong as initially expected and tracked a little further to the east than originally anticipated. With all that in mind, snow totals will be lower for most than initially expected. Snow showers for most will continue through the morning hours before beginning to break apart this afternoon. The northern spine of the Green Mountains could see snow continue through this afternoon and evening. That is where they could see totals over 12″ before they are all said and done tonight.

Temperatures today are not climbing much further than where they are and will top out in the mid to upper 30s for most. Tonight looks to be a chillier night with places in the teens and 20s as you wake up Tuesday morning.

Much quieter weather is on the way for the rest of the week. We will watch Tuesday night when a cold front comes through with snow showers and possible squalls. Stay tuned for the latest. Otherwise, expect dry conditions right into next weekend, with a gradual warming trend, getting into the low 40s by Friday.

