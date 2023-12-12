Burlington City Council does not pass resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over 200 people gathered in the Burlington City Hall, holding signs and chanting in favor of a resolution to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The 6-6 tie vote on the matter means that City councilors did not pass the resolution, which lead to an uproar from pro-Palestine community members.

The resolution would have supported the men of Palestinian descent who were shot in Burlington, and honored the community members and first responders who assisted the victims, and condemned any hate, whether it be Islamophobia or antisemitism. It also called for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, an addition that has been a point of controversy in the community.

Public comment lasted for hours, with many people supporting the resolution.

“Each and every one of you have been elected by the people of Burlington to serve the people of Burlington, and you sit in your positions in silence as tens of thousands of Palestinians perish, funded by your country, and you are silent. In what is considered one of the safest students in the United States, three Palestinians were shot,” said Dahlia Dibello, a Burlington resident.

Others say they agree with the previous version of the resolution, which called to honor the community members and first responders who assisted the victims, and condemning any hate, but did not include a call for a ceasefire.

“Our community needs healing and unity now, and this proposed resolution is fracturing Burlington. Spending our time arguing with simplistic ideas about a very complicated conflict that’s over 5,000 miles away is a serious distraction from the local issues that are endangering our own lives here in Burlington, like rampant theft, addiction and gun violence,” said Rabbi Aaron Philmus of Ohavi Zedek Synagogue.

Councilor Dieng told supporters to not give up hope, as the initial resolution can go back to committee where they can reevaluate and potentially draft a new one.

